Is A Downturn Overdue? Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)?

The shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golub Capital BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2017. National Securities was of a view that GBDC is Neutral in its latest report on November 03, 2016. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GBDC is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.99.

The shares of the company added by 0.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.23 while ending the day at $18.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -81.29% decline from the average session volume which is 568030.0 shares. GBDC had ended its last session trading at $18.27. GBDC 52-week low price stands at $16.14 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.57%. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $137. Citigroup also rated AVY as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $136 suggesting that AVY could down by -2.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.11% to reach $130.00/share. It started the day trading at $133.64 and traded between $132.25 and $133.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVY’s 50-day SMA is 129.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.04. The stock has a high of $134.56 for the year while the low is $82.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.07%, as 1.60M GBDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Avery Dennison Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.99, while the P/B ratio is 10.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 516.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AVY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,652,424 shares of AVY, with a total valuation of $1,258,386,517. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more AVY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $768,479,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Avery Dennison Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,564,832 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,611 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation which are valued at $595,117,148. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Avery Dennison Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,843 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,993,935 shares and is now valued at $520,689,306. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Avery Dennison Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.