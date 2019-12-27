Is A Downturn Overdue? Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)?

The shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2017, to Neutral the EXPR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 02, 2017. That day the Wolfe Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on June 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. UBS was of a view that EXPR is Sell in its latest report on April 18, 2017. Mizuho thinks that EXPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.29.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.85 while ending the day at $4.93. During the trading session, a total of 965757.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. EXPR had ended its last session trading at $4.90. Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EXPR 52-week low price stands at $1.83 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Express Inc. generated 167.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 733.33%. Express Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.30% to reach $19.40/share. It started the day trading at $23.45 and traded between $22.84 and $22.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JKS’s 50-day SMA is 17.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.16. The stock has a high of $24.84 for the year while the low is $9.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.76%, as 10.33M EXPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.58% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 925.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Schroder Investment Management (H… bought more JKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Schroder Investment Management (H… purchasing 362,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,810,321 shares of JKS, with a total valuation of $88,269,390. Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… meanwhile bought more JKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,108,610 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 4.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,290,210 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 55,418 shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $23,675,354. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 316,149 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,216,197 shares and is now valued at $22,317,215. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.