Is A Downturn Overdue? Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)?

The shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $170 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dollar General Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on September 10, 2019, to Mkt Perform the DG stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $168. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 152. Wells Fargo was of a view that DG is Market Perform in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 138.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $154.20 while ending the day at $155.31. During the trading session, a total of 981409.0 shares were traded which represents a 46.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. DG had ended its last session trading at $156.25. Dollar General Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.26, with a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DG 52-week low price stands at $99.95 while its 52-week high price is $166.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dollar General Corporation generated 276.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.58%. Dollar General Corporation has the potential to record 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.85% to reach $15.64/share. It started the day trading at $15.18 and traded between $14.7395 and $15.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 13.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.37. The stock has a high of $14.93 for the year while the low is $7.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.58%, as 3.70M DG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AQR Capital Management LLC sold more SBS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AQR Capital Management LLC selling -2,198,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,683,501 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $156,325,243. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,167,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by 13.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,907,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -947,701 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP which are valued at $79,037,065. In the same vein, Nordea Investment Management AB (… decreased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 133,556 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,320,157 shares and is now valued at $57,803,701. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.