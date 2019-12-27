Is A Downturn Overdue? DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)?

The shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $75 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DocuSign Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the DOCU stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DOCU is Outperform in its latest report on October 02, 2019. Wedbush thinks that DOCU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.82.

The shares of the company added by 1.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.50 while ending the day at $74.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 54.76% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. DOCU had ended its last session trading at $73.70. DocuSign Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DOCU 52-week low price stands at $37.57 while its 52-week high price is $76.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DocuSign Inc. generated 198.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. DocuSign Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $30.77/share. It started the day trading at $31.26 and traded between $30.68 and $31.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CG’s 50-day SMA is 28.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.83. The stock has a high of $31.61 for the year while the low is $15.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.88%, as 6.78M DOCU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of Carlyle Group L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.13, while the P/B ratio is 4.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 970.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alkeon Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,976,861 shares of CG, with a total valuation of $118,510,458. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile sold more CG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,300,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Carlyle Group L.P. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,246,981 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Carlyle Group L.P. which are valued at $96,760,034. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Carlyle Group L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,857,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,857,936 shares and is now valued at $85,166,493. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Carlyle Group L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.