Is A Downturn Overdue? Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)?

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $24 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brixmor Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to In-line the BRX stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Sandler O’Neill in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Compass Point was of a view that BRX is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.37.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.21 while ending the day at $21.33. During the trading session, a total of 880692.0 shares were traded which represents a 67.62% incline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. BRX had ended its last session trading at $21.21. BRX 52-week low price stands at $14.11 while its 52-week high price is $22.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.37%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.55% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.341 and traded between $20.54 and $20.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCS’s 50-day SMA is 18.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.14. The stock has a high of $23.02 for the year while the low is $13.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.91%, as 3.21M BRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Steelcase Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 825.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 34,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,960,587 shares of SCS, with a total valuation of $144,245,836. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,459,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,950,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,602 shares of Steelcase Inc. which are valued at $107,820,324. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 912,881 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,484,692 shares and is now valued at $99,382,619. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Steelcase Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.