Is A Downturn Overdue? Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)?

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $170 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $158 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $48. SunTrust was of a view that AXSM is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5376.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.56.

The shares of the company added by 3.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $101.6219 while ending the day at $106.24. During the trading session, a total of 958953.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.47% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $102.98. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $1.94 while its 52-week high price is $104.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 43.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.86%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CJS Securities published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is now rated as Market Perform. Guggenheim also rated KAR as Downgrade on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that KAR could surge by 16.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.37% to reach $25.91/share. It started the day trading at $21.75 and traded between $21.395 and $21.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KAR’s 50-day SMA is 22.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.07. The stock has a high of $28.61 for the year while the low is $16.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.21%, as 20.29M AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.52% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,027,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,923,263 shares of KAR, with a total valuation of $294,059,315. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,465,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by 94.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,908,736 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,835,012 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. which are valued at $167,032,504. In the same vein, First Manhattan Co. increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,712,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,686,802 shares and is now valued at $141,225,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.