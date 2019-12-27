Expensive Market, What To Buy? Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.57.

The shares of the company added by 1.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.42 while ending the day at $4.52. During the trading session, a total of 922816.0 shares were traded which represents a 78.13% incline from the average session volume which is 4.22 million shares. XNET had ended its last session trading at $4.47. Xunlei Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 XNET 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The Xunlei Limited generated 162.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated VOYA as Resumed on June 20, 2018, with its price target of $60 suggesting that VOYA could surge by 7.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.40% to reach $65.57/share. It started the day trading at $61.02 and traded between $60.42 and $60.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VOYA’s 50-day SMA is 57.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.10. The stock has a high of $63.37 for the year while the low is $36.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.61%, as 14.29M XNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.83% of Voya Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 955.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VOYA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -314,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,610,777 shares of VOYA, with a total valuation of $793,236,084. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC meanwhile bought more VOYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,961,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Voya Financial Inc. shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,226,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,996 shares of Voya Financial Inc. which are valued at $362,870,163. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its Voya Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,335,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,588,970 shares and is now valued at $325,725,172. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Voya Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.