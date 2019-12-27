Expensive Market, What To Buy? Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

The shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 15, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $29 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Mizuho was of a view that WES is Buy in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.32 while ending the day at $20.44. During the trading session, a total of 868077.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. WES had ended its last session trading at $20.55. Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $9.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 1.34. Western Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WES 52-week low price stands at $17.46 while its 52-week high price is $35.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Western Midstream Partners LP generated 117.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -159.26%. Western Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $18.13/share. It started the day trading at $17.87 and traded between $17.74 and $17.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARR’s 50-day SMA is 17.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.89. The stock has a high of $21.54 for the year while the low is $16.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.05%, as 2.86M WES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 565.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 555,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,368,617 shares of ARR, with a total valuation of $161,702,329. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,518,457 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by 10.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 208,506 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. which are valued at $37,372,388. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,352 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,852,492 shares and is now valued at $31,974,012. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.