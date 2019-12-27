Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that UGP is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2018. HSBC Securities thinks that UGP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.30.

The shares of the company added by 3.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.21 while ending the day at $6.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 1.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $6.08. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $7.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 38.75, with a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 UGP 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 644.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.71%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $300.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.80% to reach $331.13/share. It started the day trading at $308.3913 and traded between $302.04 and $306.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTES’s 50-day SMA is 298.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 268.51. The stock has a high of $321.48 for the year while the low is $204.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 907249.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.31%, as 910,062 UGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of NetEase Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.74, while the P/B ratio is 4.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. sold more NTES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. selling -970,259 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,380,481 shares of NTES, with a total valuation of $2,957,853,269. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more NTES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,134,627,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NetEase Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,545,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,923 shares of NetEase Inc. which are valued at $802,511,788. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetEase Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 182,354 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,368,896 shares and is now valued at $746,960,287. Following these latest developments, around 45.00% of NetEase Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.