Expensive Market, What To Buy? Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.93.

The shares of the company added by 0.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.12 while ending the day at $24.23. During the trading session, a total of 886864.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.54% decline from the average session volume which is 832440.0 shares. SVC had ended its last session trading at $24.17. Service Properties Trust currently has a market cap of $3.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.80, with a beta of 0.86. SVC 52-week low price stands at $22.47 while its 52-week high price is $28.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 169.47%. Service Properties Trust has the potential to record 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Stephens also rated SC as Downgrade on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that SC could surge by 14.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.55% to reach $27.47/share. It started the day trading at $23.73 and traded between $23.48 and $23.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SC’s 50-day SMA is 24.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.02. The stock has a high of $27.75 for the year while the low is $16.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.17%, as 4.84M SVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.49% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 892.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -494,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,837,138 shares of SC, with a total valuation of $302,314,600. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,853,559 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares by 9.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,620,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 934,741 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. which are valued at $250,101,000. In the same vein, The WindAcre Partnership LLC increased its Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,232,416 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,875,184 shares and is now valued at $185,460,583. Following these latest developments, around 72.35% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.