Expensive Market, What To Buy? PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

The shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagSeguro Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that PAGS is Overweight in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that PAGS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $199.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.52.

The shares of the company added by 1.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.75 while ending the day at $34.35. During the trading session, a total of 961069.0 shares were traded which represents a 71.65% incline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. PAGS had ended its last session trading at $33.87. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PAGS 52-week low price stands at $17.23 while its 52-week high price is $53.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PagSeguro Digital Ltd. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Seaport Global Securities also rated HTLD as Upgrade on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that HTLD could surge by 4.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.18% to reach $22.10/share. It started the day trading at $21.07 and traded between $20.68 and $21.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTLD’s 50-day SMA is 21.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.14. The stock has a high of $22.71 for the year while the low is $17.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.36%, as 1.69M PAGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Heartland Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 276.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The American Century Investment Manag… sold more HTLD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The American Century Investment Manag… selling -347,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,678,694 shares of HTLD, with a total valuation of $185,810,839. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HTLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,870,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Heartland Express Inc. shares by 13.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,471,701 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -842,797 shares of Heartland Express Inc. which are valued at $117,149,118. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Heartland Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,102 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,647,124 shares and is now valued at $99,494,925. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Heartland Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.