Expensive Market, What To Buy? Edison International (NYSE:EIX), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

The shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $72 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edison International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EIX is Underperform in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Goldman thinks that EIX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.30.

The shares of the company added by 0.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $74.71 while ending the day at $75.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 60.14% incline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. EIX had ended its last session trading at $74.82. Edison International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EIX 52-week low price stands at $53.40 while its 52-week high price is $76.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Edison International generated 547.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.91%. Edison International has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.95% to reach $134.38/share. It started the day trading at $126.45 and traded between $123.49 and $126.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IFF’s 50-day SMA is 129.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 131.06. The stock has a high of $152.95 for the year while the low is $104.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.11%, as 12.10M EIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.79% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Winder Investment Pte Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,300,000 shares of IFF, with a total valuation of $2,866,969,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IFF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,779,670,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares by 5.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,452,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 283,034 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. which are valued at $769,985,960. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 160,185 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,501,856 shares and is now valued at $635,797,123. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.