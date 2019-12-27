China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF): Spotting A Buy Candidate

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 113.11% on 12/26/19. The shares fell to a low of $3.37 before closing at $3.90. Intraday shares traded counted 19.25 million, which was -40725.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 47.14K. XRF’s previous close was $1.83 while the outstanding shares total $7.00M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.20, with weekly volatility at 25.31% and ATR at 0.61. The XRF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.41 and a $18.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company China Rapid Finance Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for China Rapid Finance Limited (XRF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, China Rapid Finance Limited recorded a total of 17.51 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -128.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 31.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -14.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.00M with the revenue now reading -2.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of XRF attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.94%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on China Rapid Finance Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XRF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.20.