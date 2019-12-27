Analysts Turn Mixed On Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

The shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the URBN stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wolfe Research in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. BofA/Merrill was of a view that URBN is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that URBN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.62.

The shares of the company added by 3.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.22 while ending the day at $28.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 44.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. URBN had ended its last session trading at $27.13. Urban Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URBN 52-week low price stands at $19.63 while its 52-week high price is $34.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Urban Outfitters Inc. generated 167.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.21%. Urban Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.54% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $14.535 and traded between $14.33 and $14.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIV’s 50-day SMA is 13.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.87. The stock has a high of $14.47 for the year while the low is $10.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.24%, as 5.83M URBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP sold more VIV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP selling -4,272,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 86,707,029 shares of VIV, with a total valuation of $1,140,197,431. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,157,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,835,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -133,425 shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. which are valued at $50,433,301. In the same vein, Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,251,673 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,409,765 shares and is now valued at $44,838,410. Following these latest developments, around 88.00% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.