Analysts Turn Mixed On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. CLSA was of a view that TSM is Outperform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TSM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.34.

The shares of the company added by 0.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $57.76 while ending the day at $58.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.32 million shares were traded which represents a 68.19% incline from the average session volume which is 7.3 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $57.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited currently has a market cap of $289.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 1.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 TSM 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $59.71.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited generated 14.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.68% to reach $10.86/share. It started the day trading at $9.01 and traded between $8.86 and $8.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCJ’s 50-day SMA is 9.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.94. The stock has a high of $13.04 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.49%, as 16.13M TSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Cameco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cameco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.