Analysts Turn Mixed On Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT), United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on November 18, 2019, to Buy the QUOT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. First Analysis Sec was of a view that QUOT is Outperform in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that QUOT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.50 while ending the day at $10.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -244.64% decline from the average session volume which is 515820.0 shares. QUOT had ended its last session trading at $10.15. Quotient Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 QUOT 52-week low price stands at $6.92 while its 52-week high price is $11.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Technology Inc. generated 238.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Quotient Technology Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Even though the stock has been trading at $118.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $125.46/share. It started the day trading at $119.23 and traded between $118.60 and $119.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPS’s 50-day SMA is 119.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.03. The stock has a high of $125.31 for the year while the low is $89.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.56%, as 10.75M QUOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.59% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.70, while the P/B ratio is 18.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 135,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 54,878,564 shares of UPS, with a total valuation of $6,570,610,468. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,743,698,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Parcel Service Inc. shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,107,934 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,319 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. which are valued at $3,365,362,938. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its United Parcel Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,841,556 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,630,071 shares and is now valued at $2,230,578,401.