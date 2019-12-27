Analysts Turn Mixed On Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qudian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. Bernstein was of a view that QD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 23, 2018. Needham thinks that QD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.25.

The shares of the company added by 2.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $4.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a 60.63% incline from the average session volume which is 6.46 million shares. QD had ended its last session trading at $4.63. Qudian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 QD 52-week low price stands at $4.07 while its 52-week high price is $9.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Qudian Inc. generated 508.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.57%. Qudian Inc. has the potential to record 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.32% to reach $9.13/share. It started the day trading at $7.82 and traded between $7.435 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 7.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.08. The stock has a high of $9.98 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.76%, as 8.48M QD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.57% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more CENX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 41,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,359,212 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $51,882,445. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,749,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,506,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -303,567 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $38,820,282. In the same vein, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… decreased its Century Aluminum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 118,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,857,302 shares and is now valued at $27,193,979. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.