Analysts Turn Mixed On Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2018. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mattel Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that MAT is Neutral in its latest report on December 21, 2017. Stifel thinks that MAT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.57 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a 51.91% incline from the average session volume which is 3.79 million shares. MAT had ended its last session trading at $13.92. Mattel Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MAT 52-week low price stands at $9.06 while its 52-week high price is $17.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mattel Inc. generated 218.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Mattel Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Neutral. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SM as Upgrade on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SM could surge by 19.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.74% to reach $13.90/share. It started the day trading at $11.245 and traded between $11.02 and $11.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 8.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.54. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $6.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.70%, as 13.80M MAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.86% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SM shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,185,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,433,465 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $128,252,094. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,747,937 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,408,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,780 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $78,187,303. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 689 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,108,445 shares and is now valued at $59,071,178. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.