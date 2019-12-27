Analysts Turn Mixed On Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2018. Berenberg was of a view that KOS is Buy in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Raymond James thinks that KOS is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.57 while ending the day at $5.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a 67.59% incline from the average session volume which is 6.05 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $5.55. Kosmos Energy Ltd. currently has a market cap of $2.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.97. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 KOS 52-week low price stands at $3.53 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 211.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 325.0%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated HOME as Reiterated on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that HOME could surge by 19.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.47/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.5801 and traded between $5.32 and $5.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 7.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $25.00 for the year while the low is $4.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.45%, as 10.57M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.18% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 470,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,815,320 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $75,635,446. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,601,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by 16.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,901,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 409,128 shares of At Home Group Inc. which are valued at $24,890,760. In the same vein, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co… increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,813,055 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,813,055 shares and is now valued at $24,136,012. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.