Analysts Turn Mixed On Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.44.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9101 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -90.87% decline from the average session volume which is 972450.0 shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $1.01. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 48.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Wells Fargo also rated LNC as Resumed on January 08, 2019, with its price target of $63 suggesting that LNC could surge by 16.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.78% to reach $70.93/share. It started the day trading at $59.778 and traded between $59.21 and $59.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNC’s 50-day SMA is 59.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.81. The stock has a high of $67.52 for the year while the low is $48.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.88%, as 4.94M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Lincoln National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 191,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,585,219 shares of LNC, with a total valuation of $1,333,657,182. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,496,491 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,343,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,646 shares of Lincoln National Corporation which are valued at $551,745,426. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 167,458 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,337,171 shares and is now valued at $315,159,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Lincoln National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.