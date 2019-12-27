Analysts Turn Mixed On Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

The shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $50 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Campbell Soup Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Outperform the CPB stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPB is Underperform in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CPB is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.905 while ending the day at $49.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a 0.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. CPB had ended its last session trading at $49.23. Campbell Soup Company currently has a market cap of $14.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.33, with a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CPB 52-week low price stands at $32.03 while its 52-week high price is $49.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Campbell Soup Company generated 61.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.28%. Campbell Soup Company has the potential to record 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.27% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $30.09 and traded between $28.83 and $29.62 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $55.12 for the year while the low is $24.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.67%, as 3.41M CPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 435.59, while the P/B ratio is 6.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 622.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,406,607 shares of ADPT, with a total valuation of $1,044,275,644.

Similarly, Senator Investment Group LP decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,113,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which are valued at $139,024,781. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,292,668 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,489,582 shares and is now valued at $40,501,735. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.