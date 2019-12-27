Analysts Turn Mixed On Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brandywine Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16.50. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that BDN is Sector Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that BDN is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.60 while ending the day at $15.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -20.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. BDN had ended its last session trading at $15.63. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.04, with a beta of 0.88. BDN 52-week low price stands at $12.32 while its 52-week high price is $16.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Goldman also rated OKE as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that OKE could surge by 0.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.70% to reach $76.14/share. It started the day trading at $76.60 and traded between $75.30 and $76.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 71.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.75. The stock has a high of $77.21 for the year while the low is $50.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.65%, as 10.97M BDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.28, while the P/B ratio is 5.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,488,330 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,446,948 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $3,371,105,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,936,911,315 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,941,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,085 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $1,416,857,217. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 856,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,336,832 shares and is now valued at $1,089,681,914. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.