Analysts Turn Mixed On Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

The shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 24, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.60 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avon Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2018. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.20. UBS was of a view that AVP is Sell in its latest report on August 04, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AVP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 345.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.26.

The shares of the company added by 0.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.71 while ending the day at $5.79. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a 66.91% incline from the average session volume which is 6.59 million shares. AVP had ended its last session trading at $5.75. AVP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avon Products Inc. generated 564.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Avon Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Piper Jaffray also rated EVH as Initiated on June 04, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EVH could surge by 35.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $13.65/share. It started the day trading at $8.93 and traded between $8.615 and $8.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVH’s 50-day SMA is 8.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.27. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.64%, as 17.12M AVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.99% of Evolent Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 185,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,662,796 shares of EVH, with a total valuation of $48,038,759.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by 16.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,292,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 768,202 shares of Evolent Health Inc. which are valued at $38,160,655. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,713,186 shares and is now valued at $26,772,071. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Evolent Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.