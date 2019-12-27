Analysts Turn Mixed On Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Automatic Data Processing Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on September 11, 2019, to Outperform the ADP stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. MoffettNathanson was of a view that ADP is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that ADP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $179.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.72.

The shares of the company added by 0.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $169.58 while ending the day at $170.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 9.98% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. ADP had ended its last session trading at $169.91. Automatic Data Processing Inc. currently has a market cap of $73.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.11, with a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ADP 52-week low price stands at $121.40 while its 52-week high price is $174.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Automatic Data Processing Inc. generated 1.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Automatic Data Processing Inc. has the potential to record 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.80% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.44 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.51. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.65%, as 13.46M ADP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.55% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.