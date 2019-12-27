Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)

The shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2019, to Buy the ZIOP stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2019. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $7.50. JP Morgan was of a view that ZIOP is Underweight in its latest report on June 18, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ZIOP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 01, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.92 while ending the day at $4.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 13.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. ZIOP had ended its last session trading at $5.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.30 ZIOP 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $7.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. generated 88.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.97% to reach $6.72/share. It started the day trading at $4.73 and traded between $4.57 and $4.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECA’s 50-day SMA is 4.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.17. The stock has a high of $7.70 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 87.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 82.24M ZIOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.77% of Encana Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more ECA shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 39,376,095 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 137,731,274 shares of ECA, with a total valuation of $542,661,220. Causeway Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ECA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $497,329,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Encana Corporation shares by 12.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 117,031,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,077,046 shares of Encana Corporation which are valued at $461,103,992. In the same vein, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its Encana Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,082,247 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 52,459,355 shares and is now valued at $206,689,859. Following these latest developments, around 0.77% of Encana Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.