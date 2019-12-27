Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 548896.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.71% decline from the average session volume which is 300420.0 shares. WTER had ended its last session trading at $1.26. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WTER 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $4.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Alkaline Water Company Inc. generated 6.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated NLY as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $9.25 suggesting that NLY could down by -4.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.03% to reach $9.38/share. It started the day trading at $9.77 and traded between $9.665 and $9.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLY’s 50-day SMA is 9.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.27. The stock has a high of $10.51 for the year while the low is $8.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.75%, as 26.43M WTER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,152,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 137,065,454 shares of NLY, with a total valuation of $1,278,820,686. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,231,456,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by 7.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,809,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,174,964 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. which are valued at $436,733,260. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,035,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,886,317 shares and is now valued at $250,849,338. Following these latest developments, around 0.32% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.