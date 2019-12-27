Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The shares of Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on August 21, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synlogic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Buy the SYBX stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SYBX is Overweight in its latest report on January 29, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.41.

The shares of the company added by 7.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -268.53% decline from the average session volume which is 342450.0 shares. SYBX had ended its last session trading at $2.40. Synlogic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.70 SYBX 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $11.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synlogic Inc. generated 27.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.51%. Synlogic Inc. has the potential to record -1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $34.83/share. It started the day trading at $28.75 and traded between $28.33 and $28.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPD’s 50-day SMA is 26.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.38. The stock has a high of $30.86 for the year while the low is $23.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.23%, as 44.98M SYBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought more EPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchasing 441,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,228,088 shares of EPD, with a total valuation of $1,348,323,276. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more EPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,254,602,310 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by 5.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,954,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,734,889 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $762,076,360. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 19,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,389,391 shares and is now valued at $747,208,771. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.