Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

The shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 10, 2019, to Buy the NBLX stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NBLX is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NBLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.81.

The shares of the company added by 8.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.25 while ending the day at $28.52. During the trading session, a total of 886222.0 shares were traded which represents a -123.29% decline from the average session volume which is 396890.0 shares. NBLX had ended its last session trading at $26.38. NBLX 52-week low price stands at $20.30 while its 52-week high price is $40.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Midstream Partners LP generated 17.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.64%. Noble Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated QRTEA as Upgrade on March 08, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that QRTEA could surge by 43.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.36% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.30 and traded between $8.18 and $8.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRTEA’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.34. The stock has a high of $22.29 for the year while the low is $7.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 34.83M NBLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.04% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more QRTEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -326,399 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,033,414 shares of QRTEA, with a total valuation of $596,296,096. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QRTEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,098,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by 6.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,386,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,549,639 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. which are valued at $221,234,256. In the same vein, FPR Partners LLC decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,669,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,504,849 shares and is now valued at $193,975,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Qurate Retail Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.