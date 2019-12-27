Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $165 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Microsoft Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Overweight the MSFT stock while also putting a $158 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $163. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MSFT is Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MSFT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $164.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.13.

The shares of the company added by 0.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $157.40 while ending the day at $158.67. During the trading session, a total of 14.29 million shares were traded which represents a 35.7% incline from the average session volume which is 22.23 million shares. MSFT had ended its last session trading at $157.38. Microsoft Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.2 trillion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 MSFT 52-week low price stands at $93.96 while its 52-week high price is $158.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Microsoft Corporation generated 13.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.29%. Microsoft Corporation has the potential to record 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated SRNE as Initiated on June 28, 2018, with its price target of $14.25 suggesting that SRNE could surge by 86.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.27/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $24.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.3799 and traded between $3.11 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.85. The stock has a high of $6.50 for the year while the low is $1.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.69%, as 22.17M MSFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.11% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 256,295 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,316,126 shares of SRNE, with a total valuation of $21,363,088. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,254,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,274,705 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 511 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $6,642,139. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,897 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,558,926 shares and is now valued at $4,552,064. Following these latest developments, around 34.78% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.