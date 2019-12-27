Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $36. Stifel was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.85.

The shares of the company added by 5.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.485 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 645757.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $5.50. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $4.94 while its 52-week high price is $49.77.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 252.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $117. Needham also rated NKE as Reiterated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that NKE could surge by 4.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.57% to reach $104.93/share. It started the day trading at $100.75 and traded between $100.11 and $100.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NKE’s 50-day SMA is 94.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.72. The stock has a high of $101.40 for the year while the low is $68.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.08%, as 9.41M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of NIKE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.29, while the P/B ratio is 17.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 647,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 104,173,867 shares of NKE, with a total valuation of $9,739,214,826. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more NKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,551,776,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NIKE Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 58,804,053 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -204,985 shares of NIKE Inc. which are valued at $5,497,590,915. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its NIKE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,671,916 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 32,470,022 shares and is now valued at $3,035,622,357. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of NIKE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.