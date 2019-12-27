Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The shares of Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casa Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Equal Weight the CASA stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CASA is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Raymond James thinks that CASA is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.94 while ending the day at $3.96. During the trading session, a total of 589183.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.2% decline from the average session volume which is 570920.0 shares. CASA had ended its last session trading at $4.16. Casa Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CASA 52-week low price stands at $3.09 while its 52-week high price is $14.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Casa Systems Inc. generated 123.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 342.86%. Casa Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on July 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.58% to reach $85.81/share. It started the day trading at $79.84 and traded between $78.65 and $79.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 74.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.07. The stock has a high of $79.05 for the year while the low is $48.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.38%, as 19.53M CASA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,786,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 177,587,610 shares of C, with a total valuation of $13,340,381,263. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,517,064,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 96,372,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,134,340 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $7,239,489,430. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,881,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 48,834,336 shares and is now valued at $3,668,435,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.