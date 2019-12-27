Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

The shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank of America Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Raymond James was of a view that BAC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that BAC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.01.

The shares of the company added by 0.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.29 while ending the day at $35.52. During the trading session, a total of 25.59 million shares were traded which represents a 46.26% incline from the average session volume which is 47.62 million shares. BAC had ended its last session trading at $35.22. Bank of America Corporation currently has a market cap of $319.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.81, with a beta of 1.65. BAC 52-week low price stands at $22.69 while its 52-week high price is $35.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. Bank of America Corporation has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $8.07/share. It started the day trading at $6.15 and traded between $5.82 and $5.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL's 50-day SMA is 4.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.14. The stock has a high of $19.56 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 56.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.99%, as 53.77M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.57% of Valaris plc shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 5.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luminus Management LLC bought more VAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 316.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC purchasing 28,093,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $157,543,644. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,416,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Valaris plc shares by 92.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,265,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,238,749 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $82,073,113. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Valaris plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,186,024 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,244,522 shares and is now valued at $81,981,664. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.