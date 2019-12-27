2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

The shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 22, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Southern Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that SO is Underperform in its latest report on August 09, 2018. Barclays thinks that SO is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $62.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.58.

The shares of the company added by 0.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $62.90 while ending the day at $63.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a 48.87% incline from the average session volume which is 4.49 million shares. SO had ended its last session trading at $63.13. The Southern Company currently has a market cap of $66.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.54, with a beta of 0.16. The Southern Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SO 52-week low price stands at $42.50 while its 52-week high price is $64.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Southern Company generated 2.93 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.34%. The Southern Company has the potential to record 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $12.30/share. It started the day trading at $11.91 and traded between $11.83 and $11.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYCB’s 50-day SMA is 12.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.53. The stock has a high of $13.79 for the year while the low is $8.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 29.90M SO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NYCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,341,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,237,014 shares of NYCB, with a total valuation of $586,905,207. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NYCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $574,623,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by 10.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,724,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,001,348 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $485,438,722. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,920,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,325,345 shares and is now valued at $158,838,112. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.