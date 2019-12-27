2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

The shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2017, to Buy the RTTR stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $3.50. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that RTTR is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that RTTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.15 while ending the day at $0.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -23.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. RTTR had ended its last session trading at $0.16. RTTR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $1.35.

The Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 1.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -621.74%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is now rated as Sector Perform. JP Morgan also rated JNPR as Upgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that JNPR could surge by 6.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $26.23/share. It started the day trading at $24.53 and traded between $24.29 and $24.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JNPR’s 50-day SMA is 24.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.55. The stock has a high of $28.77 for the year while the low is $22.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.09%, as 16.62M RTTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.65% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more JNPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,038,066 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,228,246 shares of JNPR, with a total valuation of $1,233,659,845. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JNPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $987,898,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Juniper Networks Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,989,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,392 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. which are valued at $475,884,914. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Juniper Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 472,153 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,738,452 shares and is now valued at $394,405,607. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Juniper Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.