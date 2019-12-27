2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. JP Morgan was of a view that PRTY is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.86.

The shares of the company added by 0.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a 35.06% incline from the average session volume which is 4.26 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $2.15. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $1.52 while its 52-week high price is $12.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 485.71%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is now rated as Accumulate. Imperial Capital also rated FANG as Reiterated on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that FANG could surge by 26.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.25% to reach $124.44/share. It started the day trading at $92.06 and traded between $90.43 and $91.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANG’s 50-day SMA is 82.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.08. The stock has a high of $114.14 for the year while the low is $73.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.83%, as 8.48M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.19, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FANG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 556,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,033,328 shares of FANG, with a total valuation of $1,394,697,588. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FANG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,097,088,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,966,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,685 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. which are valued at $770,781,422. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 367,142 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,004,604 shares and is now valued at $619,076,073. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.