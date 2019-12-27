2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

The shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson Controls International plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Neutral the JCI stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Credit Suisse was of a view that JCI is Neutral in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that JCI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.91 while ending the day at $41.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a 63.0% incline from the average session volume which is 5.0 million shares. JCI had ended its last session trading at $41.12. Johnson Controls International plc currently has a market cap of $32.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.32, with a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 JCI 52-week low price stands at $28.30 while its 52-week high price is $44.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson Controls International plc generated 2.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Johnson Controls International plc has the potential to record 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Sector Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated DXC as Downgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that DXC could surge by 3.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.56% to reach $38.50/share. It started the day trading at $37.73 and traded between $37.10 and $37.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC’s 50-day SMA is 33.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.65. The stock has a high of $69.45 for the year while the low is $26.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.99%, as 17.97M JCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,041,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,069,919 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $1,085,180,076. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $510,926,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its DXC Technology Company shares by 7.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,796,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 857,443 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $440,357,074. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,040,549 shares and is now valued at $412,143,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.