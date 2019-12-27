2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on July 19, 2019, to Outperform the CNK stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Imperial Capital was of a view that CNK is Outperform in its latest report on July 11, 2018. MoffettNathanson thinks that CNK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.77 while ending the day at $33.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -35.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $34.00. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.38, with a beta of 0.65. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $31.52 while its 52-week high price is $43.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 482.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.0%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Stifel also rated TDC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TDC could surge by 15.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.82% to reach $31.46/share. It started the day trading at $27.06 and traded between $26.565 and $26.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDC’s 50-day SMA is 27.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.31. The stock has a high of $49.42 for the year while the low is $23.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 12.72M CNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.23% of Teradata Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 211.27, while the P/B ratio is 9.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… sold more TDC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… selling -425,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,991,239 shares of TDC, with a total valuation of $398,167,308. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,712,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Teradata Corporation shares by 16.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,196,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,474,488 shares of Teradata Corporation which are valued at $270,807,593. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Teradata Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 364,018 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,840,436 shares and is now valued at $261,361,980. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Teradata Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.