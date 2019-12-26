Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $375 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Neutral the BA stock while also putting a $342 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $323. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 400. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BA is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that BA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 445.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $385.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $332.62 while ending the day at $333.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.12 million shares were traded which represents a 18.1% incline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $337.55. The Boeing Company currently has a market cap of $190.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.89, with a beta of 1.21. BA 52-week low price stands at $292.47 while its 52-week high price is $446.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -277.93%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Deutsche Bank also rated MDRX as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MDRX could surge by 20.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.91% to reach $12.21/share. It started the day trading at $9.88 and traded between $9.66 and $9.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDRX’s 50-day SMA is 10.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.32. The stock has a high of $12.40 for the year while the low is $8.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.80%, as 26.55M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more MDRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,191,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,634,550 shares of MDRX, with a total valuation of $233,220,449. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MDRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,534,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,580,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 221,142 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. which are valued at $178,735,515. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 96,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,997,236 shares and is now valued at $129,330,204. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.