Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

The shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Restaurant Brands International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Goldman was of a view that QSR is Neutral in its latest report on July 29, 2019. UBS thinks that QSR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.41.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $63.86 while ending the day at $64.30. During the trading session, a total of 974288.0 shares were traded which represents a 48.72% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. QSR had ended its last session trading at $64.30. QSR 52-week low price stands at $50.20 while its 52-week high price is $79.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Restaurant Brands International Inc. generated 1.73 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has the potential to record 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Oppenheimer also rated PSNL as Initiated on July 15, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that PSNL could surge by 50.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.91% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.29 and traded between $9.38 and $9.84 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $31.88 for the year while the low is $8.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.66%, as 1.03M QSR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Personalis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.56% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Stanford Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,427,219 shares of PSNL, with a total valuation of $12,702,249. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more PSNL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,333,814 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Personalis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.