Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

The shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Franklin Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Citigroup was of a view that BEN is Sell in its latest report on January 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BEN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $25.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $26.02 while ending the day at $26.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 62.85% incline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. BEN had ended its last session trading at $26.19. BEN 52-week low price stands at $25.57 while its 52-week high price is $35.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.48%. Franklin Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated CIM as Downgrade on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that CIM could down by -8.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.47% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $21.20 and traded between $21.08 and $21.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIM’s 50-day SMA is 20.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.49. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $16.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.46%, as 7.20M BEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,077 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,536,364 shares of CIM, with a total valuation of $357,215,735. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,069,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … decreased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,838,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -61,493 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation which are valued at $180,040,388. Following these latest developments, around 1.24% of Chimera Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.