Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

The shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $60 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Overweight the EXC stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $52. Wells Fargo was of a view that EXC is Outperform in its latest report on April 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that EXC is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.73.

The shares of the company added by 0.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.09 while ending the day at $45.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a 70.99% incline from the average session volume which is 6.76 million shares. EXC had ended its last session trading at $45.20. Exelon Corporation currently has a market cap of $44.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 41.13, with a beta of 0.24. Exelon Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXC 52-week low price stands at $43.10 while its 52-week high price is $51.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelon Corporation generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Exelon Corporation has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Canaccord Genuity also rated LPCN as Downgrade on January 11, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that LPCN could surge by 90.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.57% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.355 and traded between $0.343 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPCN’s 50-day SMA is 1.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.94. The stock has a high of $3.45 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 527762.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.39%, as 788,424 EXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Lipocine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more LPCN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,555.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 2,912,779 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,000 shares of LPCN, with a total valuation of $1,379,500. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $314,138 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Lipocine Inc. shares by 22.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 608,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,113 shares of Lipocine Inc. which are valued at $270,904. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Lipocine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 593,400 shares and is now valued at $264,063. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Lipocine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.