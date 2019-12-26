Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

The shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $330 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ulta Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $251. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Wolfe Research was of a view that ULTA is Outperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that ULTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $281.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $252.22 while ending the day at $252.49. During the trading session, a total of 534383.0 shares were traded which represents a 65.3% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. ULTA had ended its last session trading at $253.02. Ulta Beauty Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.50, with a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ULTA 52-week low price stands at $222.00 while its 52-week high price is $368.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ulta Beauty Inc. generated 208.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.44%. Ulta Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.52% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.9648 and traded between $2.71 and $2.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OTIC’s 50-day SMA is 2.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.49. The stock has a high of $3.15 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 124727.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 131,213 ULTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Otonomy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 89.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Manhattan Co. sold more OTIC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Manhattan Co. selling -103,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,835,633 shares of OTIC, with a total valuation of $7,117,439. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more OTIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,319,381 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Otonomy Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,352,917 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -771 shares of Otonomy Inc. which are valued at $3,395,822. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Otonomy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,810 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,173,857 shares and is now valued at $2,946,381. Following these latest developments, around 0.35% of Otonomy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.