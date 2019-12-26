Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The shares of The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Meet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on June 21, 2019, to Outperform the MEET stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $6.25. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on March 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.25. JMP Securities was of a view that MEET is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 09, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that MEET is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.09 while ending the day at $5.12. During the trading session, a total of 650158.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. MEET had ended its last session trading at $5.13. The Meet Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $373.56 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.57. The Meet Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MEET 52-week low price stands at $3.05 while its 52-week high price is $6.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Meet Group Inc. generated 27.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. The Meet Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. JP Morgan also rated SNPS as Resumed on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $157 suggesting that SNPS could surge by 9.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $139.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.22% to reach $153.54/share. It started the day trading at $140.26 and traded between $137.50 and $138.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNPS’s 50-day SMA is 137.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.46. The stock has a high of $146.66 for the year while the low is $79.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.16%, as 1.82M MEET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Synopsys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.95, while the P/B ratio is 5.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 986.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SNPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 359,731 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,699,322 shares of SNPS, with a total valuation of $2,355,272,375. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SNPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,268,463,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Synopsys Inc. shares by 4.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,793,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 381,611 shares of Synopsys Inc. which are valued at $1,240,223,534. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Synopsys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,002 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,590,909 shares and is now valued at $929,581,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synopsys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.