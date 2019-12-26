Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

The shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sanofi, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that SNY is Buy in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Barclays thinks that SNY is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.64.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.13 while ending the day at $50.41. During the trading session, a total of 452964.0 shares were traded which represents a 76.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. SNY had ended its last session trading at $50.31. Sanofi currently has a market cap of $125.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.78, with a beta of 0.61. SNY 52-week low price stands at $40.00 while its 52-week high price is $50.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.12%. Sanofi has the potential to record 3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.15 and traded between $6.85 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRON’s 50-day SMA is 7.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.80. The stock has a high of $25.10 for the year while the low is $6.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 57.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.26%, as 61.16M SNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.32% of Cronos Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.01% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 45.99% of Cronos Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.