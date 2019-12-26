Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)

The shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MongoDB Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the MDB stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $187. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 184. Compass Point was of a view that MDB is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Needham thinks that MDB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.81.

The shares of the company added by 0.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $130.4743 while ending the day at $132.55. During the trading session, a total of 501127.0 shares were traded which represents a 60.54% incline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. MDB had ended its last session trading at $132.36. MongoDB Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 MDB 52-week low price stands at $70.11 while its 52-week high price is $184.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MongoDB Inc. generated 151.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. MongoDB Inc. has the potential to record -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $11.94 and traded between $11.17 and $11.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAG’s 50-day SMA is 10.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.63. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $6.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.62%, as 2.19M MDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of MAG Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 418.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tocqueville Asset Management LP bought more MAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tocqueville Asset Management LP purchasing 607,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,523,325 shares of MAG, with a total valuation of $91,114,344. Van Eck Associates Corp. meanwhile sold more MAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,505,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mason Hill Advisors LLC decreased its MAG Silver Corp. shares by 0.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,378,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,700 shares of MAG Silver Corp. which are valued at $36,114,284. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of MAG Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.