Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Market Perform the FOSL stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.43 while ending the day at $7.63. During the trading session, a total of 475875.0 shares were traded which represents a 65.26% incline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $7.75. Fossil Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $392.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 136.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.14, with a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $6.83 while its 52-week high price is $19.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 147.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 773.33%. Fossil Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 77.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.04% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.48 and traded between $0.45 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.74. The stock has a high of $1.19 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.60%, as 1.95M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.75% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 920.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.