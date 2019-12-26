Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

The shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Underperform the ADMS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Underperform rating by Mizuho in its report released on March 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Mizuho was of a view that ADMS is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that ADMS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.76.

The shares of the company added by 2.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.65 while ending the day at $3.74. During the trading session, a total of 560677.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.47% incline from the average session volume which is 655540.0 shares. ADMS had ended its last session trading at $3.65. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 ADMS 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $12.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 71.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.07%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated MBOT as Initiated on January 31, 2018, with its price target of $1.75 suggesting that MBOT could down by -62.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 61.03% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.15 and traded between $11.00 and $16.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBOT’s 50-day SMA is 5.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.11. The stock has a high of $19.40 for the year while the low is $1.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 69309.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 105.52%, as 142,445 ADMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 175.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 180.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 144.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 226.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more MBOT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -5,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,549 shares of MBOT, with a total valuation of $1,001,699. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MBOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $905,599 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC decreased its Microbot Medical Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 83,333 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Microbot Medical Inc. which are valued at $414,165. Following these latest developments, around 17.38% of Microbot Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.