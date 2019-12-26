Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The shares of VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VMware Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the VMW stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 152. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VMW is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that VMW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 198.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $182.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $150.31 while ending the day at $151.02. During the trading session, a total of 422734.0 shares were traded which represents a 64.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. VMW had ended its last session trading at $152.68. VMware Inc. currently has a market cap of $60.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.10, with a beta of 0.86. VMware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VMW 52-week low price stands at $117.89 while its 52-week high price is $206.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VMware Inc. generated 2.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.13%. VMware Inc. has the potential to record 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. JP Morgan also rated MOS as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MOS could surge by 18.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.42% to reach $26.26/share. It started the day trading at $21.78 and traded between $21.35 and $21.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOS’s 50-day SMA is 19.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.38. The stock has a high of $33.91 for the year while the low is $17.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.50%, as 13.20M VMW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of The Mosaic Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,350,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,218,406 shares of MOS, with a total valuation of $728,060,634. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more MOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,800,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Mosaic Company shares by 2.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,103,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 521,591 shares of The Mosaic Company which are valued at $382,970,494. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Mosaic Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,549,295 shares and is now valued at $334,314,070. Following these latest developments, around 9.70% of The Mosaic Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.