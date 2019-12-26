Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2018. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resolute Forest Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2018. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $12. CIBC was of a view that RFP is Sector Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that RFP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.13.

The shares of the company added by 6.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.83 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 768756.0 shares were traded which represents a -82.29% decline from the average session volume which is 421730.0 shares. RFP had ended its last session trading at $3.94. Resolute Forest Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $370.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 31.72, with a beta of 1.64. Resolute Forest Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RFP 52-week low price stands at $3.37 while its 52-week high price is $9.66.

The Resolute Forest Products Inc. generated 69.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 238.1%.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on June 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.36% to reach $105.17/share. It started the day trading at $89.335 and traded between $88.574 and $88.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMX’s 50-day SMA is 95.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.48. The stock has a high of $100.49 for the year while the low is $57.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.94%, as 17.37M RFP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.28% of CarMax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.08, while the P/B ratio is 4.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 181,617 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,032,704 shares of KMX, with a total valuation of $1,753,860,791. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,062,868,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,823,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,293 shares of CarMax Inc. which are valued at $955,457,536. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 124,252 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,894,471 shares and is now valued at $767,816,249. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CarMax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.