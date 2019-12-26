Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

The shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NCR Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 18, 2019, to Outperform the NCR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NCR is Top Pick in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that NCR is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.93 while ending the day at $34.96. During the trading session, a total of 442421.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.21% incline from the average session volume which is 987840.0 shares. NCR had ended its last session trading at $35.30. NCR Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.54, with a beta of 1.64. NCR Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NCR 52-week low price stands at $20.93 while its 52-week high price is $35.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NCR Corporation generated 388.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.07%. NCR Corporation has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. It started the day trading at $19.99 and traded between $19.22 and $19.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 19.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.53. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 47.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.67%, as 46.33M NCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.56% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.76% over the last six months.